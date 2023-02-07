Atiku Abubakar, the PDP presidential flagbearer, was confronted with a significant setback when his campaign train landed in Benue, the PDP national chairman's state, on Monday

Makurdi, Benue - The crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) takes a new phase on Monday, February 6, when the presidential campaign rally of the party stormed Benue state.

Benue is one of the strongholds of the PDP since 1999 and its national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, is from the food basket of the nation, Sahara Reporters reported.

Why Ortom was absent at Atiku's campaign rally in Benue state

But when the campaign train of Atiku Abubakar, the PDP presidential candidate, landed in the state on Monday, Governor Samuel Ortom was absent.

Also absent is the deputy governor of the state, Benson Abounu, commissioners, aides and the 22 local government chairmen of the PDP in the state.

However, the rally was attended by the former governor of the state, Gabriel Suswam and ex-senate president, David Mark.

Also in attendance are the 3 senators representing the country at the national level, which are Suswan, Orker Jev and Abba Moro, were all in attendance.

The PDP governorship candidate in Benue state, Titus Uba and his running mate, as well as some members of the working committee in the state.

Ayu, while speaking at the rally, urged Ortom, who has not identified with Atiku since the 2023 election campaigns, to join forces with the national leadership of the PDP to save the country.

