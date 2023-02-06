The APC presidential campaign council has rejected the outcome of the Nextier poll that predicted victory for Peter Obi of the Labour Party in the 2023 election

FCT, Abuja - The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council (PCC) has rejected the Nextier poll that predicted Peter Obi, the Labour Party's presidential candidate as the winner of the election.

Nextier, a public policy advisory firm, according to the APC PCC in a statement sent to Legit.ng on Monday, February 6, has turned itself into a Nigerian Gallup Poll or Ipsos.

APC reject poll that predicts victory for Obi in 2023 election Photo Credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Twitter

The council alleged that the Patrick Okigbo-led organisation seem to have hidden agenda for creating confusion and problem in the country.

It added that this is why it took it upon itself to inform unsuspecting Nigerians about the poll that is designed to mislead the majority.

Bayo Onanuga, the media director of the campaign council, posited that Obi is not a major contender in the 2023 presidential campaign and that no poll will erase the fact.

He also posited that the 3000 sampling sample used by the organiser of the poll is too poor where no less than 93 million persons have registered for the election.

The statement reads in part:

"It is quite ludicrous that Nextier Poll that projects a clean sweep of the South East Region at over 90% of registered votes also puts Peter Obi ahead of APC Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the six South West States including Lagos."

