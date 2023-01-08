The director of special projects and new media for the Tinubu/Shettima presidential campaign, Femi Fani-Kayode has revealed the whereabouts of PDP presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar.

According to Tweet sighted by Legit.ng on Sunday, January 8 on his official handle, the APC chieftain said "fell dangerously ill & ran to Dubai for a stitch it up procedure"

Atiku Abubakar has been a subject of criticism on several occasions due to his frequent visits to Dubai. Photo: Atiku Abubakar

Source: Facebook

Fani-Kayode who is a stern critic of Atiku and PDP said the latter is expected to fly to London after his treatment to meet with the UK prime minister.

He said:

"Yet again Mr. Privatise Everything fell dangerously ill & ran to Dubai for a "stich it up" procedure. Watch how he walks & you will know what's going on.

"Now he is on his way to the UK to beg British MP's for their support. Must he bend the knee for the Brits too? Truly shameful."

Fani-Kayode's remark is coming shortly after a Twitter trend surfaced online with a series of speculations connected to his absence from public domain.

Source: Legit.ng