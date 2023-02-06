There is tension and apprehension as gunmen attacked the All Progressives Congress (APC) campaign venue in the Omuma Local Government Area of Rivers state.

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

According to The Punch, the attackers are suspected to be political thugs and destroyed properties at the venue.

It was learnt that the APC has prepared the venue to hold its rally on Sunday night but the thugs destroyed all the property in sight during the attack on the venue.

Rivers state has been marked as one of the violent spot states in the forthcoming election,

Source: Legit.ng