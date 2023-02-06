The Kogi state high court has ordered the IGP to arrest and detain the chairman of the EFCC, Abdulrasheed Bawa, in Kuje prison for 14 days



Abdulrasheed Bawa, the chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has been ordered to be remanded at Kuje correctional prison over disobedience to a court order.

According to Daily Independent, the Inspector-General of Police also received an order to effect the arrest of Bawa and remand him in the prison for the next 14 days until he clears himself of the court contempt.

In his ruling on Monday, February 6, Justice R.O. Ayoola of the Kogi state high court granted the application for committal to prison of the anti-graft agency over disobedience to a court order.

The order was said to have been given in November 2022 when Bawa was directed to produce the application in the case of Ali Bello.

Ali Bello was said to have filed a suit against the EFCC boss before the court over his illegal arrest and detainment and the court ruled in his favour.

However, it was reported that the anti-graft commission will arraign Bello for money laundering in 3 days time after the judgment.

The application of the EFCC to set aside and stay the execution of the judgment was rejected by the court over lack of merit.

Source: Legit.ng