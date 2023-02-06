The political interpretation of the naira redesign policy is gaining more strength as 13 political parties have threatened to pull out of the 2023 elections

The political parties noted that the only condition that can make them participate in the forthcoming poll is for the president not to extend the February 10 deadline

They said they will boycott the election if the current naira redesign policy is suspended or the deadline is suspended

FCT, Abuja - As the naira scarcity bites harder on Nigerians, 13 political parties have insisted that President Muhammadu Buhari must sustain the policy or else, they will pull out of the 2023 election.

The 13 out of the 18 political parties said they would not participate in the February 25 and March 11 general elections in Nigeria over the new naira redesign policy by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Channels Television reported.

13 political parties threaten to pull out of the 2023 election over new naira redesign

Source: Facebook

They made the threat during a media chat by a coalition of political parties chairmen on Monday, February 6, commending the president for the redesign of the N200, N500, and N1,000 bank notes.

The parties said they won’t be interested in the elections if the new deadline of February 10, 2023 is shifted as demanded by some governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The 13 parties also knocked the Kaduna, Kogi and Zamfara State Governments for heading to the Supreme Court to get a court injunction to extend the deadline for the validity of three old notes.

The National Chairman of the Action Alliance, Kenneth Udeze, who briefed the pressmen, said:

“We hereby announce that at least 13 out of the 18 political parties in Nigeria will not be interested in the 2023 general elections and indeed we shall withdraw our participation from the electoral process if this currency policy are suspended or cancelled or if the deadline is further shifted.”

