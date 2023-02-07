The minister of information and culture, Lai Mohammed, has accused some opposition parties of preventing President Muhammadu Buhari from intervening in the naira redesign crisis which has caused serious hardship for Nigeria.

Mohammed made this allegation at the 23rd edition of President Muhammadu Buhari’s, PMB, administration scorecard series (2015-2023) in Abuja on Tuesday, February 7.

According to him, some opposition parties have turned the issue into a political game and prefer to see fellow citizens go through pain.

His words:

“The court action came after a number of opposition parties threatened to boycott the 2023 general elections if the deadline was extended.

“These curious actions by the parties concerned is clear evidence that the opposition has turned this whole issue into a political game, preferring to make Nigerians suffer more on the altar of unconscionable political gamesmanship.

“Or how else can one explain the fact that these unscrupulous opposition parties do not want any action that could reduce the pains being experienced by Nigerians?’’

Mohammed said it was surprising that some opposition political parties ran to court to obtain an injunction restraining the president and the CBN from extending the February 10 deadline for Nigerians to exchange their old notes for new ones.

Mohammed said the opposition parties were playing dirty politics by putting their interests over and above the interests of Nigerians.

He said the desperate actions would not save the political parties from losing at the polls because voters had already seen that they were the real enemies of the people.

The minister went ahead to assure Nigerians that notwithstanding the antics of opposition political parties, the government would take decisive steps to bring succour to Nigerians in the shortest possible time.

Source: Legit.ng