Naja'atu Muhammadu has debunked the claim by the minister of state for labour and employment that she begged to be appointed director-general in Bola Tinubu's campaign council

The former lead campaigner for Tinubu said the former Lagos state governor called her on phone to make the offer to her

According to Muhammad, she had earlier refused to pick the calls but did so after receiving a text from Bola Tinubu

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Former director-general of the All Progressives Congress Presidential Council Campaign directorate has debunked claims by Festus Keyamo, a minister of state for labour and employment that she lobbied for her previous position within the party.

Naja'atu Muhammad said at no point did she follow the flag bearer of the party, Bola Tinubu around to London for the purpose of securing an appointment with the directorate.

Naja'atu Muhammad has debunked the claim that she lobbied for an appointment with Tinubu's campaign council. Photo: Vanguard, APC

Source: UGC

Speaking on the Arise TV Morning Show which was monitored by Legit.ng on Monday, February 6, Muhammad said contrary to Keyamo's claim, the ruling party had begged her to accept the appointment as the lead director in Tinubu's campaign council.

She also said that it was the former Lagos state governor who called her consistently for the said appointment as the DG of the directorate of civil society organisation in the APC's PCC.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Muhammad's words:

“If they (the APC) knew I was incompetent, why were they begging me? Folake cannot lie and say he did not beg me to take that appointment.

Asiwaju called me. I still have the text. He called me severally. I didn’t even know his number, I refused to pick."

2023 elections: Keyamo leaks top secret, airs Tinubu's ex-lead campaigner's 'dirty laundry' in Public

A former chieftain of the All Progressives Congress had earlier been accused of spreading disinformation about the party and its presidential candidate.

Festus Keyamo alleged that Naja'atu Muhammadu travelled all the way to London to meet with Bola Tinubu in order to lobby for a position.

According to Keyamo, the APC directorate for the presidential election has always known that Muhammad was a mole within the party.

"Don't forget top terrorist was found in Shettima's house," Tinubu's ex-campaign D

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Nigerians have been cautioned against voting for the 2023 presidential candidate Bola Tinubu and his running mate in the forthcoming election.

The warning was given to Nigerians by a former campaign director general of the Bola Tinubu Presidential Campaign Council.

Naja'atu Muhammad urged voters not to forget that a notorious terrorist was found and arrested in the house of Tinubu's running mate.

Source: Legit.ng