Sokoto, Sokoto - A new report by Yiaga Africa has confirmed that youth's participation as candidates during elections has been below par due to some cogent reasons.

According to the report made available to Legit.ng titled: "Youth Political Participation in Sokoto: Breaking the Stronghold and Creating Pathways", it was gathered that youths constitute the majority of party members and supporters.

Yiaga Africa also recently released its election manipulation risk index (EMRI) report that highlighted over 20 states of the federation. Photo: @YIAGA

Making reference to Sokoto state, the Yiaga Africa report says:

"The majority of youth in the state identify with political parties as registered members and supporters and in participating in party activities such as party primaries, congresses, and membership mobilisation and election campaigns.

"However, despite their overwhelming support to political parties, youth could not participate as party candidates during elections."

The report highlighted political violence, lack of internal party democracy, high cost of party activities and a host of others as the factors responsible for these ill trends.

Findings from Yiaga Africa's research confirmed that at least 72 per cent of the youths in the state did not contest for any political position in the forthcoming general elections.

Yiaga beseech INEC, reels out possible solutions

Meanwhile, Yiaga Africa's report has urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to come into the fold and help abolish this trend.

The report recommends that:

"Parties’ activities should be professionally regulated. Constitutionally INEC is responsible for such regulatory functions.

"However, such functions should be strengthened in order to ease the tension of dominance and excessive monetisation of Nigeria's political space."

The report posited that if regulatory measures are adopted in political parties, then it can help create healthy democracy in political parties.

The report reads:

"This will help in liberalising the political ecosystem to strengthen youth political participation at state levels; there should also be massive advocacy and sensitisation programmes by CSOs and other stakeholders on youth to enable them to embrace tertiary education as it provides huge opportunities for economic empowerment and political participation."

"Overall, it will translate into better and more productive youth political participation in Sokoto."

According to Yiaga Africa, the report was solely focused on youth political participation in Sokoto state

