BREAKING: Tinubu Receives German President Steinmeier at Aso Villa, Videos Emerge
Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events
FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has received the German President, Frank-Walter Steinmeier at the State House, Abuja.
Steinmeier is in Nigeria on a three-day state visit and was received by members of the Executive Council at 11:06 am on Wednesday, December 11.
Special Assistant to President Tinubu on Social Media, Olusegun Dada, disclosed this in a statement issued via his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @DOlusegun
“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu welcomes H.E Mr Frank-Walter Steinmeier, President of the Federal Republic of Germany to the Aso Rock Presidential Villa. Inspects Brigade of Guards Receives the 21 Gun Salute at the Forecourt of the State Banquet Hall”
Source: Legit.ng
