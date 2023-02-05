The Labour Party candidate in Amuwo-Odofin, Folarin Adegeye, has said that he is the best Reps candidate in the area

Adegeye, who met the people of his constituency on Saturday, February 4, made this known at the campaign ground

According to him, he has what it takes to give the people able representation at the lower chamber

Amuwo-Odofin, Lagos - Otunba Folarin Adegeye, the candidate of the Labour Party for the House of Representatives in the Amuwo Odofin area of Lagos state, has promised qualitative representation if elected on February 25, general election.

Legit.ng reports that Adegeye, popularly called Omogeye, made the pledge on Saturday, February 4, at his electioneering campaign rally across the Amuwo-Odofin locality.

Residents of Amuwo-Odofin receive campaign train of Folarin Adegeye. Credit: Ambassador Kingsley Nwanze.

He said that his pact with the people remained intact just as he did with much commitment before he chose to vie for the seat.

Adegeye noted that having been raised within the locality and turned out quite great, it is incumbent on him to put his mind to ensuring a greater Amuwo-Odofin federal constituency.

The House of Reps hopeful said:

“I can assure you that you won’t regret it, vote Peter Obi for president, Folarin Adegeye for the Federal House of Representatives, vote Labour Party, Labour!, Labour! Labour!!! All the way. They have done it before they failed the first time, second time and third time let’s try another party.

“I was raised on this Mile 2 Estate, so my antecedents are well known to many here, unlike those who really had no roots here, ask them where exactly their parent's house is located here in Amuwo-Odofin or Oriade. They cannot point to any particular location.

“Tell them no to somebody from America, Ikorodu and now Amuwo-Odofin. Are we fools? No, we are not. My mother late Hon Risikat Ajoke Adegeye while in the House of Assembly till the year 2007 lifted a lot of people from their lowest ebb to a better state, so it is somewhat innate in me to ensure the welfare of the people.

He further added:

“I run a business outfit where I have 125 staff strength, it is doing great, so my venturing into politics is not for pecuniary reasons, but a will to serve. I lost my mother in 2020, you all know how passionate she was about Amuwo-Odofin's development. Your security is assured they can’t do nothing, we are fully on the ground, tell them we are taking over Amuwo-Odofin."

It was gathered that many of the crowd of supporters who were never deterred by the scorching sun, could not hide their views about Omogeye’s personality and charismatic carriage.

Some of them while at the rally said the candidate is a brand "we so much identify with and surely he will win the Federal House of Representatives election.”

Why Amuwo-Odofin constituents want Omogeye to represent them

Reacting to the massive turnout witnessed all through the rally, the head of Omogeye’s 2023 campaign organisation's media and strategic communications Bureau, Ambassador Kingsley Nwanze, said that Adegeye stands out among his contenders.

He said:

“Amongst all other contenders, he stands out because ever since the days of his late mum he has been sold out to humanity in every sphere. He is a candidate we are sure to deliver by the special grace of God.

“You can just imagine like it were a Governor leading the rally all the while, seeing the vehicular chain and crowd of those making the trek.

“It is awesome that is the least I can say, no other candidate of any party has been able to sustain this tempo in recent times, this is a testimonial that Omogeye is greatly loved by the people.”

The mega rally campaign train moved all the way from Eko Akete junction by Second Rainbow which was the convergence point towards Agidimo, Alaba Express, Fatgbems, Mile 2 Estate, Aroso Market, Mama Jay, Shoprite junction, Apple Junction, Lakeview by Ago Bridge, down to AP Junction,31 Road,32 Road, 22 Road, 23 Road, Stop Over 23 Road Market, 4th Avenue, Stop Over 6th Avenue Bridge, Stop over 11 Junction and then moved back to the Eko Akete Junction from where the rally commenced initially.

Nwanze added:

"Many loyalists of Omogeye within the area trekked all through the long distance, even the aged as the candidate distributed lots of quality souvenirs like branded school bags and notebooks, potable bags of rice and more."

