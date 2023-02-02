FCT, Abuja - A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (PC), Femi Fani-Kayode, has alleged that some persons in the Presidential Villa are working for the presidential candidate of the peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar.

Fani-Kayode made the claim during an interview on Channels TV on Wednesday, February 1.

APC chieftain Femi-Fani Kayode said Tinubu will win despite the sabotage by some members of the ruling party. Photo credit: Femi Fani-Kayode

The director of new media for the APC Presidential Campaign Council was commenting on the outburst by the governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El-Rufai.

Governor El-Rufai had earlier on Wednesday said some people in Aso Rock were working against the APC presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Some people working to throw obstacles on our path, says Fani-Kayode

Speaking further, Fani-Kayode said the opposition PDP is weak but some people in the villa are working day and night to help the party's presidential candidate win.

He, however, said that no matter what the so-called elements do, Tinubu will prevail and will be elected president.

“All these distractions are very disturbing because we are working hard but people are working night and day in order to create obstacles on our path to make sure that this transition does not go smoothly.

“My own view is that some are but I don’t see how that is going to go well, given the fact that the opposition is so weak. I’m saying that some of them may be working for candidates I consider weak like Atiku," he said.

Timing of new CBN policies questionable, Fani-Kayode says

The former minister of aviation also questioned the timing of the recent policies introduced by the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele.

“I find questionable the policies of the governor of the Central Bank. I don’t question the policy itself but the timing. People are suffering; people are going through hell; they can’t achieve anything. But this is what they are going to do," he said.

Atiku's spokesperson reacts

Reacting to the development, one of the spokespersons for the Atiku campaign, Charles Aniagwu, said the APC was blackmailing and attacking President Muhammadu Buhari because he promised to deliver credible elections in 2023.

Aniagwu said the PDP is in support of President Buhari's decision to leave behind the legacy of a very credible election.

“Why are they crying more than the bereaved? The opposition should be the one to cry. They are the ones attacking the president," he said.

