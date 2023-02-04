With less than three weeks to the presidential polls, Nigerians have been urged to re-evaluate the All Progressive Congress (APC) and give them a chance at polls.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Ex-army chief, Tukur Buratai made this submission in a recent interview whose excerpts were made available to Legit.ng.

Tukur Buratai urged electorates and Nigerians not to allow themselves as a tool of violence during the election. Photo: Dr. Abubakar Sani

Source: Facebook

According to Buratai, the APC means well for Nigerians and remains the only party that can salvage Nigerians from its long-aged predicaments.

Buratai who is now a chieftain of the APC said he has the ideals that the APC can safeguard.

He said:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

"I am now a democrat and an APC member. I have ideas and ideals that the APC can safeguard. I also believe that the party means well for Nigeria, and also stands a better chance of winning the presidential elections. "

2023 polls: Tinubu remains Nigeria's best option - Buratai

When asked about the candidacy of Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the presidential candidate of the APC, he revealed that works are already underway to secure the victory of the former Lagos state governor at polls come Saturday, February 25.

He appealed to Nigerians to rally around the APC stalwart as he remains the best and most experienced candidate for Nigeria's number one administrative seat.

Buratai said:

"We are working round the clock to ensure that Asiwaju Bola Tinubu wins the election. I encourage you to vote for your choice, but if you want to hear my opinion, I would say vote for the APC."

2023: Nigerians must shun violence at polls - Buratai

Furthermore, the ex-diplomat urged electorates and well-meaning Nigerians to shun violence during the general elections.

He also urged that people should not be allowed to be used as a tool of violence rather they should stand their ground and protect their votes while exercising their civic responsibility on election day.

Buratai said:

"My advice to Nigerians is to shun violence and disassociate themselves from any politician who wants to use violence to disrupt the system. Let's allow the process to work as it should. The foundation laid since 2015 by President Muhammadu Buhari must be carried on."

Source: Legit.ng