A former SGF, Babachir Lawal, has made a serious allegation about what he feels is happening in the presidency

Lawal on Friday, February 3, claimed that President Muhammadu Buhari is no longer in control of the presidency

The former SGF added that those who work with Buhari only listen to him but do what they have in mind

Babachir Lawal, a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, has claimed that the task of governance is no more in the hands of President Muhammadu Buhari.

During an interview with Channels TV on Friday, February 3, Lawal who stated that there is no government without an inner caucus (a term he prefers to cabal) alleged that those surrounding President Buhari do not carry out his instructions anymore.

Babachir Lawal said governance is not in Buhari's hands (Photo: Buhari Sallau)

Source: Twitter

The ex-SGF opined that these persons only listen to Buhari but go ahead to do what they deem fit afterward.

Lawal alleged:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

“Things are out of his hands, there’s no running away from that fact. There are people that do not take the orders they are given.

“As soon as they leave where the order is given, they go and do different things. There is nothing like cabal. There is no government that does not have an inner caucus. There’s no government.

“There are people who have the ears of the President, to whom the President by functionality, their functions in government, ought to do things, but they are not doing what the President tells them to do, or what the President expects them to do, or what society itself expects them to do.”

APC, PDP represent darkness, I belong to the light, Labour Party - Lawal

As to why he defected from the All Progressives Congress (APC), Lawal said both the ruling party and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) represent darkness while the Labour Party (LP) stands for the light where he now belongs.

His words:

“I have seen the light, you can repent when you see the light, I saw the light and repented. The light is Peter Obi; the darkness is the old system that used to govern us which is represented by both the PDP and APC. Same people, same agbada, same red caps, so Nigerians have seen the light not only me."

"Peter Obi is the light, APC, PDP is darkness," Former SGF drops bombshell, begs Nigerians for forgiveness

The former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal, has pleaded with Nigerians for asking them to vote for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the past elections.

Lawal said he has seen the light and is sorry for leading Nigerians to the current challenges they are facing post-2015 and 2019 polls.

Lawal served as the SGF under President Muhammadu Buhari's administration between 2015 and 2017. He has, however, been very vocal against the APC's Muslim-Muslim ticket for the 2023 presidential election.

Source: Legit.ng