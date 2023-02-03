Nigeria's leader, President Buhari, is to attend Day of Tribute event in honour and memory of late elder stateman, Chief Mbazulike Amechi, onnTuesday, February 2

The even will also be attended by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and Senate President Ahmad Lawan as well as Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila

Others are some frontline presidential candidates for the coming February 25 election, Bola Tinubu, Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar

Abuja - President Muhammadu Buhari has been invited to attend the ‘Day of Tribute’, an event that is part of the programme for the funeral of a late Nigerian nationalist, Chief Mbazulike Amechi.

The grand and memorable event, slated for Tuesday, February 7, at the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre, Abuja, is also to be attended by Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, Nigerian Tribune reports.

The event is in honour of late Chief Mbazulike Amechi, a foremost nationalist (Photo: @Mbuhari, @atiku, Peter Obi, Joe Igbokwe)

Other notable citizens invited to the occasion are former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, Senate President Ahmed Lawan and Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila.

Some others include presidential candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) All Progressives Congress (APC) and Labour Party (LP)Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Mr Peter Obi respectively.

Senator Ben Obi stands as the Chairman of the Planning Committee of the ‘Day of Tribute’ in Abuja.

Also, many federal lawmakers and state governors, ministers, prominent politicians and diplomats have already indicated their interest in attending the programme.

A statement from the planning committee seen by Punch read:

“The National Planning Committee for Funeral of the late Amechi has Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu as Chairman and CID Maduabum as Secretary.

“The committee also has organised a similar ‘Day of Tribute’ at the International Convention Centre, Awka, Anambra State, for the late nationalist, on Tuesday, February 14, 2023.”

It further stated that “a 39-member state organising committee of eminent personalities has also been constituted in Anambra State to assist the National Planning Committee in organising a befitting funeral for the late Amechi with Innocent Chukwuma, as Chairman and Maja Umeh as co-Chairman.”

