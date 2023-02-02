Commodore Dan Suleiman, one of the founders of the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO), has been reported dead.

Famous as a former military governor of Plateau state, Suleiman is said to have died at the age of 81 years on Wednesday, February 1.

The general secretary of NADECO, Ayo Opadokun announced Suleiman’s death in a press statement on Wednesday.

The deceased was a member of General Murtala Mohammed’s Supreme Military Council, Nigerian Tribune reports.

Suleiman was instrumental in the establishment of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), having served as federal commissioner for Special Duties in the General Yakubu Gowon government.

In the statement disclosing Suleiman's demise, Opadokun described the former governor as "consistently courageous, nationalistic, genuinely patriotic, whose life and times was rich for good purposes and services to God and humanity.”

The statement read in part:

“The National Democratic Coalition (NADECO) wishes to formally announce the painful and most unexpected death of one of our Founders and Titans, Commodore Dan Suleiman.↳

“Dan was a reliable, amiable and diligent leader whose vacuum will be difficult to fill. Where shall we find another Dan Suleiman?

“After the overthrow of Gen. Gowon’s government by General Murtala Mohammed, Dan Suleiman was again appointed Federal Commissioner for Health.

“Third, when Gen. Babangida annulled the victory of Bashorun MKO Abiola at the 1993 presidential election and General Abacha eventually also established his military dictatorship, Suleiman opposed and resisted the annulment and its new strongman..."

Source: Legit.ng