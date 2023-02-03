President Muhammadu Buhari and APC governors had a closed-door meeting at the State House on Friday, February 3

Speaking after the meeting, the governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El-Rufai revealed what the APC governors discussed with the president

The Kaduna state governor also spoke on the president's reaction to the request during the meeting held at the Council Chambers

State House, Abuja - President Muhammadu Buhari held a closed-door meeting with Governors of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) under the aegis of the Progressive Governors’Forum (PGF) at the State House on Friday, February 3.

The meeting at the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa, Abuja, was attended by the PGF chairman, Governor Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi state, The Nation reported.

Others in attendance were Dave Umahi (Ebonyi); Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos); Hope Uzodimma (Imo); Bello Matawale (Zamfara); Dapo Abiodun (Ogun); Mai Bala-Buni (Yobe); Nasir El-Rufai (Kaduna); Abdullahi Ganduje (Kano); Abdul Rahman Abdulrazak (Kwara) and Sani Bello (Niger) and among others.

Legit.ng gathers that the meeting deliberated on the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) policy on the new naira notes.

The apex bank had initially fixed January 31 as the deadline for the use of old naira notes but it shifted the deadline as many Nigerians could not access the new N200, N500, and N1000 notes.

Meanwhile, the policy is speculated to be hurting the chances of the APC and its presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

What we told President Buhari - Governor El-Rufai

Speaking after the meeting, Governor Nasir El-Rufai said the PGF appealed to President Buhari to allow both the old and new naira notes to co-exist to ease the suffering of Nigerians.

The governor of Kaduna state, however, said the president did not decline or approve the request, TheCable reported.

El-Rufai dares Aso Rock “cabals” ahead of 2023 elections

In another report, Governor El-Rufai has dared the Aso Rock “cabals” he believes are opposed to the presidential ambition of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, candidate of the APC.

El-Rufai sparked controversy on Wednesday, February 2 when he said some persons in Aso Rock were working against Tinubu's ambition.

“Respecting people is not fear, I swear we don’t fear anyone in this country, so we are not fearful, we are respectful but if you show us you are not an elder, I swear we will fight you," he said.

