BREAKING: Details of Buhari's Meeting With APC Governors on Naira Scarcity Emerge
by Bada Yusuf
The progressives governor of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has met with President Muhammadu Buhari and urged him to allow the old and new naira notes to co-exist to ease the suffering of Nigerians.
The Kaduna state governor, Nasir El-Rufai, disclosed that the APC governors made the request during their meeting with the President on Friday, February 3.
El-Rufai hinted that President Buhari neither approve nor declined their request.
Source: Legit.ng