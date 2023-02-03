The progressives governor of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has met with President Muhammadu Buhari and urged him to allow the old and new naira notes to co-exist to ease the suffering of Nigerians.

The Kaduna state governor, Nasir El-Rufai, disclosed that the APC governors made the request during their meeting with the President on Friday, February 3.

El-Rufai hinted that President Buhari neither approve nor declined their request.

Source: Legit.ng