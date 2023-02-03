Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state has disclosed that President Muhammadu Buhari said he has no successor plan when he asked him after the 2019 election

Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, the Kaduna state governor, has disclosed the 3 steps taken by the northern governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) that led to the emergence of Bola Tinubu as the party's presidential candidate.

El-Rufai disclosed the details when he was featured on a TVC programme on Thursday evening, February 2 and clips of the videos were shared on Twitter by a netizen with the handle, @ayekooto.

El-Rufai revealed 3 factors that influenced Tinubu's emergence as APC candidate Photo Credit: Femi Adesina, Bola Ahmed Tinubu

How Tinubu emerged as APC candidate in 2023, El-Rufai reveals

The governor revealed how he went to meet President Muhammadu Buhari immediately after the 2019 election and asked him about his successor plan for 2023.

According to El-Rufai, the President disclosed that he has no plan hoping that people will contest for the party's ticket since it is a democracy.

El-Rufai disclosed that the first step the northern governors of APC made was to ensure, they accept that he wants his successor to emerge from a democratic process.

He disclosed that the second step is to ask him which region he would like his successor to emerge from, and the president said the party has earlier agreed that the next president should be zoned to the south

The governor added that that was why he was the first northern APC governor who first said the south would produce the party's next presidential candidate.

He revealed that the third step is the process was the one that produced Abdullahi Adamu as the national chairman of the party.

See the videos below:

