A former national chairman of the All Progressives Congres (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, has made a serious allegation against the Central Bank of Nigeria in connection to the naira swap.

During an interview with Channels TV on Sunday, February 5, Oshiomhole alleged that the CBN deceived President Muhammadu Buhari with its naira redesign policy.

The former governor of Edo also claimed that the policy was a plot to stop the forthcoming general elections from being held.

Describing the policy as senseless, he opined:

“So, I can guess – I was not there – that in obtaining the approval, I believe the CBN deceived the President by amplifying the need to have corruption-free electioneering as if election is the only project this President has a responsibility for.”

According to him, “It is ill-conceived, not well-thought-out and poorly timed."

He said President Buhari, being the liberal person that he is, had no problem agreeing with the policy.

His words:

“The President Buhari that I know will have no difficulty in agreeing.”

