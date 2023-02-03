Port Harcourt, Rivers state - The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Rivers Presidential Council has alleged that Governor Nyesom Wike is backing the All Progressive Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in the forthcoming election.

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

The Nation reported that the council made the allegation in a letter dated Wednesday, February 1.

Tinubu or Peter Obi? Wike Reportedly Tell LGA Chairmen, Aides, Others, Presidential Candidate to Work For

Source: Facebook

The campaign council further alleged that the Rivers state governor had already directed all local government chairmen, his aides and party executive members to deliver Tinubu at the poll.

Legit.ng gathered that the Rivers PDP presidential campaign council made the claim in reaction to the reason Wike gave for cancelling the approval he earlier gave for the use of the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium for Atiku Abubakar’s rally.

The council's allegation was contained in a letter addressed to Governor Wike and signed by the Director, State Campaign Management Committee, Rivers State chapter, Dr Abiye Sekibo.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Sekibo accused the Rivers state governor of trying to frustrate and stop the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku, from emerging as the next President of Nigeria.

“However, we are rather aware by credible information reaching us that Your Excellency has directed all local government council chairmen, special advisers, commissioners, party executives are the state, local government and ward levels and all other appointees of yours to work for the Presidential Candidate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu even though you have not had the courage to announce same to the people of the state," he said.

The Rivers state government had earlier said it withdrew the approval given to the PDP campaign to use the stadium after finding out the party was working with a faction of the APC in the state.

Wike's G5 Governors Group a height of anti-party

Speaking further, Sekibo said Wike’s involvement in the activities of the G5 Governors group was the height of anti-party and wondered why the governor would in turn accuse them of working with a faction of the APC in the state.

He denied the claim by the governor that the council was working in collaboration with a faction of the APC led by Tonye Patrick Cole to share the approved facility.

According to Sekibo, the only reason for the cancellation was Wike’s notice of their massive mobilisation and acceptance of Atiku by the people of Rivers state.

Source: Legit.ng