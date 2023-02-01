The Nyesom Wike-led Rivers state government has accused the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of teaming up with the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Tonye Cole.

The state government made the allegation in a letter disclosing its withdrawal of the approval given to former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar to use Adoki Amasiaemeka Stadium for his presidential rally.

Governor Wike had a couple of weeks ago given approval for the use of the stadium for Atiku's.

Atiku campaign collaborating with APC governorship candidate in Rivers

In a letter dated Tuesday, January 31, 2023, and addressed to the Director General of the Atiku campaign organisation and Governor of Sokoto State, Alhaji Aminu Tambuwal, the Rivers state Commissioner of Sports, Barrister Christopher Green, said intelligence revealed that Atiku campaign organisation was collaborating with the governorship candidate of APC, Tonye Cole, to accommodate and share the approved facility for the presidential campaign.

The content of the letter stated thus:

“Refer to our letter of reference no.mos/s/409/s.49./t/15 of 11th, January , 2023 approving the use of the Adoki Amasiaemeka Stadium for your presidential campaign rally scheduled to hold on the 11th , February, 2023, credible intelligence available to Rivers State government and recent development now show that your presidential campaign organization is working in collaboration with a faction of APC and its intention of your presidential campaign organization to accommodate and share the approved facility for your campaign with the said faction of APC.

“Government record shows that the activities of the APC in Rivers State have always been marred by violence due largely to irreconcilable internal conflict within the party.”

The commissioner said the earlier approval was withdrawn to avoid risk of damage to a state-prized asset like the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium that could arise from the alleged planned collaboration with Toney Cole-led APC.

