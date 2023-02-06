The internal crisis rocking the nation's main political party as the presidential elections draws nearer

The latest development is the alleged arrest of 30 members of Atiku Abubakar's campaign team by Rivers Governor Nyesom Wike's

Reacting to the allegations, the Rivers government noted that it is just a mere allegation against a sitting governor

Rivers State Government has exonerated Governor Nyesom Wike from the arrest of members of the Atiku Abubakar Support Organisation.

Atiku, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has been having a running battle with the Rivers governor after defeating him to clinch the party’s ticket last year.

On Sunday, February 5th, there were reports that about 30 members of the campaign organisation were arrested by armed policemen during a meeting in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

Wike's camp reacts

Reacting to the allegation on Monday, February 6th, 2023, the state commissioner for information in Rivers State, Chris Finebone said it is illogical for the support group in the state to link Governor Wike to whatever issues it may have with the police.

Finebone told Channels Television that the allegation is one of the instances in which people find it convenient to point an accusing finger at a government in power.

Although the commissioner did not confirm the arrest of the organisation’s members, he, however, said if people have infringed on the law, the security agents must act to maintain peace.

