Ondo - Some chieftains of the All Progressives Congress, the Peoples Democratic Party, and the Social Democratic Party in the Akoko South-East/Akoko South-West Federal Constituency of Ondo defected to the Labour Party on Wednesday, February 1.

The chieftains also declared their unrelenting support for Peter Obi, the LP's presidential candidate during a rally at Isua Akoko, the headquarters of the Akoko South-East local government area of the state, The Punch reports.

A leader of the defectors who happens to be a former APC aspirant for the House of Representatives, Stephen Adeyeri, explained that his decision was influenced by Obi’s enviable track record and his well-thought-out plan to salvage Nigeria from its many predicaments.

In Adeyeri's opinion, the masses are tired of the PDP and the APC, which, he believes, have failed woefully.

He, therefore, stated that Obi is the best candidate among all candidates and LP is the place to be in.

“Obi is the candidate to beat because he has proven to be competent among other candidates. His records, while he held sway in Anambra is in the public domain, he didn’t get all of that by subterfuge but by the dint of hard work.

“I’m here to sell the candidacy of Obi to my supporters, and I told them the reason why he must be elected, particularly his plans to move the country from consumption to the state of production.”

He stated that it will be “absurdity if those who weaponised poverty on innocent residents have their ways again.”

