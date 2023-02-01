The Labour Party's campaign council has made its stand clear on the alleged collaboration between Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar

During an interview on Wednesday, February 1, Obi-Datti Campaign Organisation denied the claim clearly

The spokesman of the organisation, Yunusa Tanko, said people are only trying to take advantage of Obi's popularity

The Obi-Datti Campaign Organisation has reacted to a recent claim by Atiku Abubakar that he is in talks with Peter Obi ahead of the 2023 general election.

In an exclusive interview with Punch, Yunusa Tanko, spokesman of the organisation, stated clearly that Obi has no plan to forge a union with the Peoples Democratic Party's presidential candidate.

The Obi-Datti campaign group says Obi is not in talks with Atiku (Photo: Peter Obi, @atiku)

Source: Facebook

Tanko said those propagating this unfounded insinuation are only trying to exploit Obi's fast-growing fame.

He noted:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

“As of yesterday, before we left Numan, there was nothing of such nature. We are busy with campaigns. We are not aware of anything like an alliance.

“I think somebody is just trying to cash out on the Obi-Datti ticket. We are right now campaigning in Sokoto and we will be in Zamfara.”

Atiku reveals he is in talks with Kwankwaso, Peter Obi, weeks before presidential election

Atiku had revealed that he is in touch with two of his rivals ahead of the national elections.

The former vice president disclosed this while speaking to journalists recently.

He said he has reached out to the presidential candidate of New Nigerian People Party (NNPP) Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso and his Labour Party counterpart, Peter Obi for possible support.

The 76-year-old politician, however, said the duo of Obi and Kwankwaso are not in any way a threat to his chances to emerge Nigeria's next president.

Atiku promises to build airport in Zamfara if elected

Meanwhile, Atiku had promised that if elected, his administration would build an airport in Zamfara state.

The Adamawa-born politician recalled that two former Zamfara governors had promised to build the airport but failed to fulfill their promises.

He also promised to extend railway services to the state, in addition to reviving a moribund textile industry that had since been shut down.

Source: Legit.ng