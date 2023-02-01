Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state has disclosed that the APC never promised that it will not remove fuel subsidies when it was campaigning in 2015

The governor added that he personally met with President Muhammadu Buhari on the importance of removing the subsidies

However, he lamented that some unnamed people within the president, who are not members of the APC are working against the ruling party

The Kaduna state governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, has said that the All Progressives Congress (APC) did not promise Nigerians that it will allow fuel subsidies to stay when it was campaigning in the 2015 general election.

El-Rufai disclosed that he personally convinced President Muhammadu Buhari of the importance of removing the subsidies after the party gained power in 2015.

Did APC promise to continue to pay for fuel subsidies?

He, however, lamented that some unnamed persons within the presidency advised the president to allow the petrol subsidy to stay.

According to him, APC did not promise that the subsidy will stay and that it will redesign the naira.

He said:

"You need to separate the personal decision of some people in the villa from the manifesto of the party because it is very important."

El-Rufai further added that most of the people working with Buhari in Aso Rock are not members of the APC, adding that he has a strong belief that there are elements in the Villa that want the ruling party to lose the forthcoming election.

The governor's comment is coming a few days after the presidential candidate of the APC, Bola Tinubu, alleged that some people around the president are working against him so that the party will not retain power after the poll.

