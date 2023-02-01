The special adviser on female education to Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto state, Hajiya Aishat Maina has died

Maina died on Tuesday, January 31, in a stampede that occurred during the presidential rally of Atiku Abubakar in Sokoto state

The governor's SA died a few minutes after she was admitted to a hospital in the state for treatment

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

Hajiya Aishat Maina, the special adviser on Female Education to the governor of Sokoto state, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal is dead

Daily Trust reports that Maina died in a stampede at the presidential rally of the Peoples Democratic Party's flag bearer, Atiku Abubakar on Tuesday, January 31.

Hajiya Aishat Maina died in a stampede at the Atiku Abubakar's rally in Sokoto state. Photo: Daily Trust, PDP

Source: UGC

It was gathered that the SA to the governor was trapped in the stampede which took place at the exit gate of Giginya Stadium, Sokoto - the venue of the rally.

A staff of the ministry of information in the state who spoke on the incident said a motorcyclist fell from his bike at the gate causing commotion around the arena, the Punch reports.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The staff who spoke under anonymity said:

“A motorcyclist fell down from his bike at the exit way of the stadium and that caused a serious stampede, with people falling upon one another.

"She was one of the victims."

An official confirms the incident

Confirming the incident, the chairman of the Forum of Special Advisers, Ibrahim Gusau, said Maina was rescued and rushed to the Usmanu Danfodiyo University Teaching Hospital, Sokoto for treatment.

Gausau, however, explained that Maina passed on barely a few minutes after she was admitted to the hospital.

Describing the late SA to Governor Tambuwal as an energetic individual, Gausau said they were together throughout the previous night putting finishing touches to some of the items for the event.

He said:

“Even during the rally, we were together, not knowing that would be our last meeting."

Survived by three children and her aged parents, Gusau prayed to God to forgive, Maina's shortcomings and grant her Jannat ul Firdaus.

Atiku breathes fire, issues strong warning to Tinubu amid perceived dispute with Buhari

Atiku Abubakar of the PDP warned Bola Tinubu of the APC to desist from roping him into his crisis with President Buhari.

The warning was issued by the former vice president through the Atiku/Okowa campaign organisation.

The spokesperson of the organisation said Tinubu's politics has always been about "self and the cabal" as he never cared for Nigerians or the success of the government he claimed to have brought to power.

Big win for PDP as top political parties adopt Atiku, Okowa ahead of 2023 presidential election

Meanwhile, Nigerians have been urged to support Atiku Abubakar and his running mate, Ifeanyi Okowa in their 2023 presidential bid.

The call was made to Nigerians by the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) on Thursday, January 26.

The coalition said Atiku's view on restructuring and education as well as his experience and maturity in politics, are key to driving Nigeria to an expected end.

Source: Legit.ng