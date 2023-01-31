The Niger state police operatives have stopped a grand rally for Bola Tinubu and Kashim Shettima's grand rally from holding

Journalists who arrived at the New Bussa Township Stadium in the Borgu LGA early morning were asked to turn back by heavily armed policemen

Police in Niger state have stopped a grand lockdown rally for the All Progressives Congress (APC) standard bearer, Bola Tinubu and his running mate, Kashima Shettima.

The campaign rally is also expected to garner support for the party's governorship candidate in the state, Umar Bago as well as his running mate, Yakubu Garba, The Nation reported.

Senator Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi, the senate deputy chief whip and national coordinator of Project 774 for Tinubu/Shettima 2023, organised the event.

The venue of the event, New Bussa Township Stadium in the Borgu local government area of the state was locked and barricaded by the operatives of the police.

It was learnt that the stadium was rehabilitated and decorated to prepare for the event scheduled to hold on Tuesday, January 31, at 11am.

At the gate of the stadium, 2 pickup trucks full of heavily armed mobile policemen were seen while the gate was locked by regular policemen and APC supporters were prevented from gaining entrance into the premises.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The journalists who arrived at the stadium at about 9am were asked to turn back by the police

Some of the officers who spoke on the condition of anonymity said the order to block the New Bussa Stadium, which was commissioned on Monday, January 30, came from a higher unnamed authority.

Source: Legit.ng