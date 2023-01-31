The presence of President Muhammadu Buhari in Kano state seems to have enraged some youths who took to the streets to protest.

The youths who were aid to be angry attacked the president's convoy with stones in Kano where he had gone to unveil projects built by the state government.

Some protesting youths stone President Buhari's convoy in Kano. Photo credit: OfficialXhaka04

The youths started by hauling stones and other pebbles at the Chopper conveying the president to Kano shortly before it landed.

Trending video online saw the youths hauling stones at the Chopper in the sky despite the heavy presence of security.

The irate mob engaged the security personnel on the way to Ahmadu Bello way where the president was to inaugurate projects.

Besides Hotoro and a few other venues, Buhari flew aboard his Chopper to the Emir’s palace, where he paid homage to Emir Aminu Ado Bayero before driving in a convoy to commission Galaxy Backbone Limited Project.

There were minor skirmishes with the youths, who were hauling stones of various sizes from a distance, to avoid being caught by heavily armed security operatives providing security for the President and his convoy.

The angry youths protested vehemently over the president’s presence in the ancient city.

Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje had earlier told the president to postpone his visit to Kano as he could not guarantee his safety due to the difficulty in getting the new naira notes.

He later told the president to continue with the visit after the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) extended the swapping of old notes with new notes.

