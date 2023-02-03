Peter Obi is confident and certain that he will keep his campaign promises to Nigerians when and if he becomes the next president

In fact, the Labour Party's presidential candidate on Friday, February 3, in Abia called on citizens to hold him responsible if he fails them

According to the former Anambra governor, the task of saving Nigeria is difficult but possible if citizens work together toward it

Umuahia, Abia - Ahead of the February 25 election, Peter Obi has boasted that Nigerians should hold him responsible if he fails to keep to his campaign promises after being elected as president.

In Obi's view, the coming election is an opportunity for the average citizen to regain his country and change it from consumption to production.

Obi is confident that he will keep his promises to Nigerians

Obi made this declaration during his town hall meeting on Friday, February 3, with residents of Abia, Punch reports.

The Labour Party's standard bearer who admitted pointed that salvaging Nigeria from its current squalor was tough said that it is possible with the cooperation of citizens who desperately want a new Nigeria.

He claimed that previous political parties that led Nigeria pushed her into insecurity, poverty industrial actions, hunger, and suffering.

Obi said:

“The 2023 election is not about, ethnicity, tribalism or religion.

“Nigerians from different tribes, ethnic groups and religions buy food from the same market, face the same insecurity, unemployment and suffering.

“I’m not contesting this election because I’m an Igbo man, but because I’m a Nigerian and the most qualified to be the president with the votes of Nigerians who wants a new Nigeria.

“We want to build a Nigerian where everyone will be proud of the green passport. We want to move Nigeria from consumption to production and end ASUU strike and ensure that our students graduate right on time.

“On the election day, vote for Labour Party, and stay back to ensure that your votes are accounted and recorded.”

Peter Obi leads Atiku, Tinubu in latest online poll ahead of 2023 elections

A new poll concluded on Monday, January 31 by Nigerians Decide, an independent research think-tank based in the United States of America, indicates that Peter Obi of Labour Party is most preferred candidate to win next month’s presidential election.

Obi garnered 1,856,537 to lead his closest rivals Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who scored 1,539,568 votes.

Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) garnered 1,486,401 votes; and Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) polled 12,907 votes.

