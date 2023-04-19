The March 18 governorship election has come and gone, and the outcome left a remarkable footprint in Nigeria's political space.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) still remain the ruling party, while the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) remains the leading opposition party in the country.

Before the election, the APC had 21 states under its control, while the PDP had 14 states, and the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) had one state.

However, the March 18 governorship election changed the political landscape ad the country as both the APC and the PDP lost their grips, at least one state each to emerging opposition.

The Emergence of the Labour Party and the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) saw the new political parties trapping one state each from the ruling APC and the PDP in southern and northern Nigeria.

Below is the list of states controlled by the APC

Benue Borno Cross River Ebonyi Ekiti Gombe Imo Jigawa Kaduna Katsina Kebbi Kogi Kwara Lagos Nasarawa Niger Ogun Ondo Plateau Yobe

List of states controlled by the PDP

Adamawa Akwa Ibom Bauchi Bayelsa Delta Edo Enugu Osun Oyo Rivers Sokoto Taraba Zamfara

Other states controlled by the Labour Party, NNPP and APGA are Abia, Kano and Anambra.

However, some state governorship election results are likely to be contested at the Tribuna, such as the case of Ogun and Enugu.

Source: Legit.ng