A Nigerian lady said she found it very difficult to gain admission into the university when she completed secondary school

She said she first applied to the Osun State University, but she did not gain admission even after doing a pre-degree there

She proceeded to the Federal Polytechnic, Ede, where she did her national diploma before moving to OAU through direct entry

A lady shared how difficult it was for her to gain admission into the university.

First, Esther said she did a pre-degree program at Osun State University.

Esther bagged a degree in surveying from OAU. Photo credit: TikTok/Simply_esther.

Source: TikTok

After the program, Esther failed to gain admission into the school.

She had to apply to the University of Ilorin, but she was not offered admission by the school.

According to Esther, she attended the Federal Polytechnic, Ede and graduated with distinction.

She would later gain admission into the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, through direct entry.

Esther has now graduated with a degree in surveying and geoinformatics.

She said on TikTok:

"Na me know wetin I went through. Finished secondary school in 2012/2013, got admission to UNIOSUN in 2013 for a pre-degree program. After a year, I was not given admission. In 2014, I went for a national diploma at Ede Polytechnic and came out with distinction; processing direct entry to the university became a problem. In 2016, I processed Unilorin for direct entry but couldn't get in because I did economics in secondary instead of further mathematics. In 2017, I went back to secondary school to rewrite WAEC just because I needed further mathematics to study surveying at the uni level. In 2017, I wrote JAMB again and also processed direct entry to FUTA, yet no admission. In 2018, I applied for OAU direct entry."

Reactions as lady graduates from OAU

@Seyifunmi said:

"Big congratulations. It’s greatness from now on .. big well done."

@mostbeautifulyorubagirl said

"My dad happens to be the Head of Survey Department at a local government in Ibadan. Man is so good at his work and I can imagine how good you are too!! Congratulations, I’m so proud of you."

Lady celebrates after graduating from school

In a related story, a Nigerian lady said before her father's death, she had promised him he would attend university.

She has now graduated from university and posted photos online.

She said she had fulfilled the promise she made to her father.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng