Politicians have been urged to carry out their election activities with the fear of God in their minds

This submission was made on Tuesday, January 31 by the Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar III

He also urged politicians to desist from throwing tantrums and insults at each other in the build-up to the election

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Sokoto, Sokoto - In the build-up to next month's presidential polls, Atiku Abubakar and the Peoples Democratic Party as taken to the presidential campaign to the centre of the caliphate in Sokoto state.

The presidential campaign train of the PDP were guests at the palace of the Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar III on Tuesday, January 31.

Many political pundits have tipped Atiku Abubakar as the favourite to win the 2023 presidential polls. Photo: Atiku Abubakar

Source: Depositphotos

While speaking at his palace, the first-class monarch urged politicians to be cautious of their utterances.

He advised that the use of insults and abuse does not speak well or show any ounce of civility in this modern dispensation.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

As reported by Channels TV, Abubakar III said:

“Whatever you do with the fear of God, if you believe God gives and God takes, you will succeed and you will end well in this life. This life is a short stay here. We must work for eternal life there.

“And in doing so, we must never insult people. We must never abuse people. We must never break relationships and friendships, no matter what political party we belong to."

He also noted that it is God's divine decision to make whomever he wants president at next month's presidential polls.

Abubakar III said God had the supreme might to give power and still take it away in the twinkle of an eye.

He, however, called on all Nigerians across all political parties to work together in ensuring peaceful and violent-free polls.

Abubakar III said:

“We believe that when we are doing so with honesty and sincerity, we must fear God almighty. And I believe that’s the bottom line.”

Source: Legit.ng