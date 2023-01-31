President Muhammadu Buhari has revealed that the progress of any nation lies in continuity

FCT, Abuja - President Muhammadu Buhari has decried that good governance for a prosperous nation is based on the premise of continuity and building on the foundation already laid down by past governments.

Buhari made this submission on Monday, January 30 through the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, who was present at the state of the nation dialogue stages by the Abuja chapter of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA).

The President stated that no single government could solve the problem of Nigeria.

His representative, Mustapha said:

“I will say no one government in this country will be able to solve the problems of Nigeria but as we build on the processes laid by successive governments, not discarding completely what has been put in place; we will build our dreams, take one or two things to concentrate on and move on.

“We believe the outcome of this dialogue can be transmitted to us so that whatever resolutions are reached, whatever recommendations you make; that will become part of the document that we will prepare as we transit and handover to a new incoming government.”

Ex-Police chief commends presidential candidates pledging to fortify security agencies

Also present at the event, was the former inspector-general of police, Solomon Arase stated that the issue with Nigeria's insecurity is not the crime rate but the prosecution of these violators.

He, however, lauded most of the presidential candidates who have promised to prioritise security. Arase also stated that technology must also complement the fortification of Nigeria's security agencies.

Drama as angry youths allegedly stone President Buhari’s convoy, protest his presence in Kano

In another development, some youths have reportedly stoned the aircraft and advanced motorcade of President Muhammadu Buhari with stones.

The youths also burnt objects on the road and reportedly damaged some police vehicles with stones during the protest.

Buhari was said to be departing Zawaciki to the Emir’s palace when young boys were seen aiming stones at the chopper.

