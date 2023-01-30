Uyo, Akwa Ibom state - Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, has suffered yet another gaffe ahead of the 2023 general elections.

He suffered the gaffe while addressing the APC supporters at the party's presidential campaign rally in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state capital, on Monday, January 30.

Video Emerges as Tinubu Suffers Another Gaffe as He Attacks Atiku in Akwa Ibom

Tinubu said he made Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)'s presidential candidate, Senate president.

Atiku who was Nigeria's vice president between 1999 and 2007 never served as Senate president.

Tinubu was heard saying in a viral video on Twitter:

“Atiku, when we made him the senate president...haba...you sell this, you sell that. Assets, our commonwealth, our patrimony. Everything that we have, you sell am.”

