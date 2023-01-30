Udom Emmanuel, Akwa Ibom state governor was called a 'boy' by Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu during the APC presidential rally in Uyo

Tinubu took a swipe at the governor, saying the Akwa Ibom governor once lived in his backyard in Lagos state

The former also governor of Lagos state also said if not for Nigeria's unity, he would have driven Governor Emmanuel home

Uyo - The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Monday, January 31 suffered yet another gaffe in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom state capital.

Tinubu was speaking during a campaign rally when he referred to the state governor, Udom Gabriel Emmanuel, as a boy.

Governor Emmanuel is yet to publicly respond to the comments by Tinubu. Photo credit: Akwa Ibom state government

Daily Trust quoted him as saying:

“Akwa Ibom, you will not suffer again. That boy [Emmanuel Udom] that brought Atiku here, that calls himself governor, tell him enough is enough. He lived in my backyard in Lagos. If not that we are one, I’d have driven him home.”

Tinubu campaigns in Akwa Ibom, vows to create massive employment for Nigerians

Premium Times reports that Tinubu vowed to prioritise employment opportunities for the vast majority of Nigerians who are willing and ready to work especially the people of Akwa-Ibom.

Tinubu thanked the people of the state especially APC members who voted for him to emerge the candidate of the party in the February 25, 2023 presidential election, saying the power to become president resides with the people.

The APC presidential candidate, however, told the people of the state and supporters that they would not get full credit until they all voted and ensured victory in the general elections for all APC candidates in the forthcoming polls.

Atiku says Tinubu's constant gaffes an embarrassment to Nigeria

Meanwhile, Atiku Abubakar, Peoples Democratic Party presidential candidate, has declared that the constant gaffes of Tinubu is now an embarrassment to Nigeria.

Atiku made the declaration in a statement by his special assistant on public communication, Phrank Shaibu on Monday, January 30.

The former vice president lamented that what started as a comic relief is slowly becoming a tragedy.

Dogara asks Nigerians to reject APC's Muslim-Muslim ticket

On his part, the immediate past Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Yakubu Dogara has warned that the Muslim-Muslim ticket of the ruling APC will polarize Nigeria along religious and tribal lines.

Dogara made the comment while delivering a keynote address during the Arewa Christian Indigenous Pastors Association day of prayers in Jos, Plateau state on Sunday, January 30.

The Bauchi-born politician urged Nigerians to reject the Tinubu, saying the ticket was against the unity of the country.

Source: Legit.ng