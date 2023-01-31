The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has projected himself as the messiah of Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)'s flagbearer.

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

During his presidential campaign in Uyo, Akwa Ibom capital, on Monday, January 30, Tinubu claimed that at a time former President Olusegun Obasanjo almost dealt ruthlessly with Atiku, if not for his intervention.

Tinubu who alleged that at the time Atiku fled to Dubai, stated that the former vice president returned, was rehabilitated in Lagos, and resurfaced during the 2015 general election with stomach infrastructure.

According to the former Lagos governor, Atiku has continued to fail in his presidential ambition since 2015.

He boasted:

“They don’t have a mandate; what they have is ice cream. It has melted. I am the one that rescued him from Obasanjo who wanted to roast him like goat meat.

“He ran away to Dubai, and when the election came again, he came for stomach infrastructure. He came to Lagos. We rehabilitated him and gave him a ticket but he wasted it and used it to collect money.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

“He faced Obasanjo, faced Buhari and failed. He failed with Jonathan. He failed in all his subjects."

Source: Legit.ng