A former president of Nigeria has said that Nigerians are suffering as a result of the lopsided appointments being made by the present administration

Olusegun Obasanjo warned that Nigeria belongs to all and no part of the country should be left in doubt about their place in the union

The former leader also warned against discrimination against citizens especially in terms of appointments because of their religion or ethnicity

Nigeria's former president, Olusegun Obasanjo, has accused the present administration led by President Muhammadu Buhari of dishing out lopsided appointments.

Obasanjo made the accusation while delivering his remarks titled, ‘The Quest For Unity In Nigeria And The Role Of Unity Schools,’ at the 50th anniversary of Federal Government College, Kaduna, on Saturday.

Obasanjo said he regrets that the appointments made by the government are skewed and lopsided on basis of nepotism and mediocrity and disregard for merit and competence.

The Punch reports that the former president warned that leaders across the country are focused on their selfish interests while neglecting to address the plight of the people.

His words:

“First, I am concerned that the current state of our nation’s economy has widened the gulf of inequality and left many people in despair. Inflation is on the rise; poverty and hardship have returned to many households.

"The last decade has reversed many of the economic gains that were made in the first decade of the century.

"There is a general sense of hopelessness across the nation with seemingly uncontrollable insecurity."

Politicians embolden ills in Nigeria

According to Sahara Reporters, the former leader noted that political parties and politicians have been emboldened to discard some of the things that were put in place to give all groups a sense of belonging.

He added:

“Nigeria belongs to us all and no part of the country should be left in doubt about their place in this union on any basis whatsoever; ethnic, religious, language, region, culture or social standing.”

