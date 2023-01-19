The PDP presidential candidate's wife, Titi Abubakar, has revealed why her husband Atiku Abubakar should be voted as the next president

She said her husband knows how to handle the economy, adding that he was responsible for the success of Obasanjo administration.

Titi Abubakar, who spoke in Abeokuta said the 2023 presidential election is payback time for her husband

Abeokuta, Ogun state - Titi Abubakar, the wife of Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said her husband was the reason ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo had a successful tenure.

Ms Atiku made the claim on Wednesday, January 18, at the PDP presidential Rally held at Ake Palace in Abeokuta, Ogun state, PM News reported.

Titi Abubakar, Atiku's wife, campaigns for the PDP presidential candidate in Abeokuta. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar

According to her, the gains Nigeria has recorded in the economy, industry, employment and other sectors were only achievable because of the support, dedication and loyalty of her husband, Atiku Abubakar as vice president of the country.

2023 presidential: It's payback time, says Atiku's wife

Speaking further, Ms Atiku said the February 25th presidential election should be a payback time for her husband through Obasanjo.

Her words:

“Atiku is the best presidential candidate you should for vote. He knows how to handle the country’s economy, he is the major reason why Nigeria was successful during Obasanjo’s tenure because he was the vice president.

“He has the experience and he knows what it takes to handle industries, economy and others."

Earlier, Atiku said all PDP members must show results of elections from their polling units to get appointments and contracts if he is elected as the next president.

The former vice president said this on Wednesday, January 18, in Abeokuta, Ogun state.

According to Atiku, if PDP members and leaders deliver at their polling units, the PDP will easily win the presidential election.

In another previous report, Ms Atiku made a blunder as she called on Nigerians to vote for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 presidential election.

In a video which has gone viral on social media, she mistakenly told Nigerians to vote for the ruling party against her husband's PDP.

“By the 25th of February, everybody should come, if you have not collected your PVC, go and collect your PVC… we should vote APC; APC promised to do so many things for the country but we can see ourselves now the way we are," Ms Atiku said.

