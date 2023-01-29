Governor Okezie Ikpeazu faces political oblivion as there are plans to punish him for being a member of the G-5

Sources within the party say the forthcoming Abia PDP governorship primary will nail the coffin of the governor's political career

There are indications that the national leadership of the party will not allow the governor handpick his choice during the exercise

FCT, Abuja - A report by Vanguard indicates that the national leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have decided to begin a crackdown on the G-5 governors starting with Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, the Abia state governor.

Party insiders say Governor Ikpeazu, who is also a senatorial candidate for the party in his state, could be on the “firing line” within the next two weeks.

Governor Ikpeazu's second attempt to handpick his successor maybe frustrated by Atiku's associates in Abia state. Photo credit: Abia state government

A source quoted in the report said:

“There will be a governorship primary and it is only the national chairman and secretary that can write INEC, it is the Ayu-led NWC that has the constitutional responsibility to conduct this primary.

“Ikpeazu will be fighting the political battle of his life to handpick another successor because there are many interests within and outside Abia now at play.”

The source said the party leadership and PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar will be interested in who becomes the candidate because the party’s overall interest is at stake.

Thus, it might be difficult for Ikpeazu to have his way in handpicking his preferred aspirant.

Atiku’s camp, Ikpeazu in fresh battle over Abia PDP guber ticket

The Nation reports that Ikpeazu and supporters of Atiku in Abia are already at loggerheads over the replacement for Prof. Ikonne.

According to the report, both sides are said to be doing everything within their power to ensure that the party’s governorship candidate emerges from their ranks.

Atiku’s supporters, sources said, are determined to prevent the governor from having his way on this time around.

