Primate Ayodele has in another prophecy predicted the death of a prominent politician that Nigerians will massively vote for in the 2023 election

According to Ayodele, that politician did not need an election but should step down and take care of his health for his survival

The cleric also urged INEC to ensure that it stands on its ground on the issue of BVAS, adding that no room for election rigging in the 2023 poll

Primate Elijah Ayodele, the leader of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, has said politicians with health challenges should step down from running in the 2023 election.

The cleric also predicted that a prominent candidate that Nigerians will be voting for will die, Daily Independent reported.

Nigeria to lose prominent politician in the 2023 election, Ayodele Photo Credit: Primate Ayodele

Source: Facebook

Politician that will die in 2023 election, Primate Ayodele reveals

Ayodele, who has been outspoken about the 2023 election, made the new prophecy in a statement by his media aide, adding that an unhealthy candidate should take care of his health.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

He said:

‘’My fear in the next election is that Nigeria will lose a prominent person among the governors, senators and rep members they will be voting for."

The religious leader suggested that if any politician knows that he or she is unhealthy, such a politician did not need an election, but should rather drop his or her ambition and take care of his or her health.

Latest about the 2023 election, Primate Ayodele, 2023 prophecy

Ayodele further cautioned the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) against getting intimidated over the issue of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS).

He said that INEC must take its ground, adding that the election is a serious one.

According to him, the country is in a dilemma and Nigerians need to elect someone that will put the country together, noting that BVAS is the answer to a credible election.

Primate Ayodele releases 2023 Prophesy, reveals what will happen to Tinubu, Atiku, Obi, others

Legit.ng earlier reported that Primate Elijah Ayodele has dropped his prophecy for the 2023 presidential election, revealing the chances of APC, PDP and Labour Party.

The religious leader said God has revealed to him that the ruling party is doing all it can to win the 2023 poll, exploring spiritual and physical strength.

The primate said the PDP and the Labour Party in only into the 2023 election to joke while Bola Tinubu of the APC will only go for one term.

Source: Legit.ng