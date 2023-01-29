Some influential Nigerians are yet to see the reason why the forthcoming general election should hold without restructuring the country

The likes of Afe Babalola and Primate Ayodele are part of those calling for the overhaul review of Nigeria's constitution

Babalola recently expressed pessimism that the February 25 election would not produce quality leaders that will bring desired change to the country strongly need until restructuring comes first

As Nigerians prepare to change the destiny of their country in the February 25 presidential election, some of the influential ones have called for interim government or are of the view that Nigeria did not need an election now.

These critics have argued that Nigeria really need is a constitutional review that all Nigerians would be part of its processes.

Although the national assembly has been making some amendments, most of the issues that the people are yearning for have not been addressed.

Some of the contending issues that many Nigerians want to be included in the constitution are resource control by the state, state police, referendum and secession clause to mention a few.

3 top Nigerians who have called for the election to be suspended are listed below:

Afe Babalola

The legal luminary and educationist has consistently called for a new constitution and restructuring of the country, adding that a new constitution is what Nigeria need and not an election.

Earlier this year, the octogenarian insisted that the forthcoming election would not produce leaders with fresh ideas as long as the constitution has not been changed.

Primate Elijah Ayodele

Primate Elijah Ayodele is one of the influential Nigerians with large followers and the leader of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church who recently warned the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to postpone the election.

While calling for the postponement of the election to avoid the issue of inconclusive, the religious leader revealed that the solution to Nigeria’s problem is not an election but restructuring.

Chris Okotie

Okotie is a prominent influential pastor in Nigeria and former presidential aspirant who has been campaigning for an interim government since 2019 rather than the general election in 2023.

The cleric, while reiterating his call for restructuring recently, noted that Nigeria needs a strong governance structure and stable polity that is not present in the current constitution.

According to Okotie, these are necessary for the country to overcome the predicted 2023 global economic headwinds.

