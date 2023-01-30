The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar may be for good news in a matter of days

In the build-up to the 2023 presidential election slated for Saturday, February 25 northern leaders have revealed fresh updates about a possible stepping down from Senator Rabiu Kwanskwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) for the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar.

With less than five weeks to the presidential polls, the northern leaders on Sunday, 29 expressed optimism that Senator Kwankwaso will collapse his structure to support the presidential bid of Atiku.

The Northern Elders Forum has expressed optimism that Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso will collapse his structure for Atiku Abubakar. Photo: Rabiu Kwankwaso, Atiku Abubakar

Though, Senator Kwankwaso and the NNPP camp have always stressed that there's no intention to step down for any candidate as they are willing to do battle with their counterparts at polls.

During his visit to Lagos in 2021, Senator Kwankwaso was asked if he had any intention to consider stepping down, he said:

"NNPP is all out to win the 2023 general elections. No se­rious person should now think of anyone of us stepping down at this stage. I am ready for all candidates for debates.”

While speaking at the Chatham House recently, the two-time governor of Kano state said there is no way he will be stepping down for any candidate. He said he remains the best fit for the job.

Senator Kwankwaso said:

“What I told them is what I will tell you. If anybody wants Kwankwaso to withdraw, just bring criteria and select the best. Anytime I have a better candidate, I am ready to talk to him.”

Speaking about the possibility of Senator Kwankwaso collapsing his structure for Atiku, a chieftain of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF) told Daily Independence that an understanding will soon be reached between both parties.

He stated that an alliance between both of them was necessary as it will help fend off the hostile reception Atiku is receiving from the Governor Nyesom Wike-led G-governors crew.

The NEF chieftain who chose to remain anonymous said stakeholders in the north is already in talks with Senator Kwankwaso.

He revealed that religious leaders, ex-generals, and monarchs are already making moves to convince Senator Kwankwaso to step down.

The NEF chieftain said:

“If we can unite in the North by fielding a sole presidential candidate, then the election is as good as won because the Southern presidential candi­dates will divide the Southern votes. Atiku will also get votes in the South”.

