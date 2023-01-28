With less than five weeks to the presidential elections, the ongoing rift between the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the G-5 governors is yet to be squashed.

The G-5 governors comprised Governor Nyesom Wike (Rivers), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu), Seyi Makinde (Oyo) and Samuel Ortom (Benue).

Atiku Abubakar has been tipped by many political pundits as one favourites to win the presidential polls next month. Photo: Atiku Abubakar

The quints have been at loggerheads with the presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar who has refused to mediate and heed their demands.

Governor Wike and his G-5 governors are demanding the removal or resignation of Senator Iyorchia Ayu who serves in the capacity of the national chairman of the party.

The Governor Wike-led G-5 governors are seeking equity and inclusivity in the leadership cadre of the party based on the premise that the flagbearer of the party and the national chairman of the party cannot hail from the same region.

Over the past months, this has been the bone of contention for the PDP which has led to the party breaking into two factions.

Meanwhile, emerging reports have confirmed that strategies are ongoing in the camp of Atiku to cripple the effectiveness and relevance of the G-5 governors.

At present, non of the G-5 governors has declared their support for the presidential ambition of Atiku. But the body language of Governor Ortom of Benue state is tilting towards Peter Obi of the Labour Party.

Similarly, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), and Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu) both are likely to be tilting towards the same direction as Governor Ortom.

As for Governor Wike and Governor Makinde, it is unclear at the moment where their loyalty lies ahead of next month's presidential polls.

What is Atiku planning?

Meanwhile, there are indications that ex-Benue state governor, Gabriel Suswam is leading a strategy to bring some top stakeholders in the state together to pitch their tents with Atiku.

According to Punch, an associate of the ex-governor said Suswam and renowned playwright, Professor Iyorwuese Hagher have been understudying the situation in the state to ensure Atiku gets the support of Benue citizens.

The source said:

“Suswam addressed stakeholders from Zone A recently and Iyorwuese has been talking with his kinsmen. They are doing it in such a way as not to offend Ortom. They are friends with the governor but they are also careful not to overdo things. As a result, there is a lack of statewide coordination.”

Gov. Ortom allegedly inaugurate Obi's campaign team in Benue - Sources

More revelation from the source confirmed Governor Ortom had already inaugurated a campaign team for Peter Obi of the Labour Party.

The sources according to Punch said:

"Governor Ortom has already inaugurated an Obi team using his most trusted aides and allies. Former governorship aspirant, Prof Dennis Tyavyar, is chairman of the group.

"He was Commissioner for Education under Ortom before he stepped down to contest the governorship election.”

Atiku's men in Rivers unleashes strategy to outsmart Gov Wike

Elsewhere in Rivers state, the former national chairman of the PDP, Uche Secondus is leading the park in Atiku's name to ensure the PDP bannerman emerges victorious in Rivers state.

Secondus is also joined by the former deputy speaker of the House of Representatives, Austin Opara, ex-governor of Rivers, Celestine Omehia and embattles lawmaker, Lee Maeba.

