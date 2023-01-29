The APC has condemned Vanguard and Daily Truct for tracing some trucks seized for stocking dome cash to its presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu

Bayo Onanuga, the director of media of the APC presidential campaign council, described the report as fake and urged the public to stop sharing it

Onanuga then expressed displeasure that reputable media like Vanguard and Daily Trust could report such fake news in the Hausa News

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has condemned the report that claimed that Bola Tinubu, the party's presidential candidate, owned 2 trucks seized for loaded with stashed naira notes.

Bayo Onanuga, the media director of the APC presidential campaign council, said the report is purely fake and lamented that some reputable media houses are reporting the claim.

APC says trucks loaded with cash did not belong to Tinubu Photo Credit: Bayo Onanuga

Source: Twitter

APC's reaction to seized trucks allegedly belonging to Tinubu

The APC chieftain took to his Twitter page and shared the screenshot of the news which was written in the Hausa language to condemn the claim.

He said:

"Daily Trust Hausa and Vanguard Hausa are spreading malicious fake news about some truck loads of money said to have been seized and linked with Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. The story is totally false and it is unfortunate reputable media houses are disseminating this big lie."

What Nigerians are saying about trucks that loaded cash allegedly belong to Tinubu

However, some Nigerians took to the comment section of the post to express their views, some of which are listed below:

Sola Taiwo said there must be consequences for publishing fake news. He said:

"The question is what consequences awaits such corporate behaviour especially coming from the fourth realm of democracy?, there must be punishment for such misinformation, NBC is so useless as a regulator."

Ogie wondered why they published such report on Tinubu, he said:

"Why are they doing this?? Who is sponsoring them??"

Ededhor David said the media hate the APC presidential candidate.

"Why does the media hate tinubu so much."

Major General Bernie (unRtd) said:

"Please sir why are you calling them reputable media. Frudulent Big media houses is more like it. They just want to destroy this country. Why can't the NA formulate laws against dissemination of fake news. Regulate the use of social media in line with global best practices."

See the tweet below:

