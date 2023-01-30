Bola Tinubu, again, made another blunder while addressing APC supporters in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom state capital

The constant gaffes of the ruling party's presidential candidate have become an object of ridicule among some young Nigerians on social media

Tinubu's rival and former vice president, Atiku Abubakar says the recurrent slips by the former Lagos governor should not be overlooked

FCT, Abuja - Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, has declared that the constant gaffes of All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, is now an embarrassment to Nigeria.

Atiku made the declaration in a statement by his special assistant on public communication, Phrank Shaibu on Monday, January 30.

Atiku says Tinubu's constant blunders is an embarrassment to Nigeria. Photo credit: @atiku

Source: Facebook

The former vice president lamented that what started as a comic relief is slowly becoming a tragedy.

Also, on his Twitter page, Shaibu lamented that Tinubu's gaffes are a threat to national security.

Part of the statement read:

“Since Tinubu declared his intention to contest, he has made over 20 gaffes publicly. These gaffes, which have provided online skit makers with comic content, are no longer a laughing matter but a tragic embarrassment to a nation in dire need of salvation.

“His degenerate mental faculty is a clear and present danger to national security. A man who lacks clear control of his mental faculties cannot lead a nation.”

Atiku noted that since Tinubu is running for the most exalted office in the land, his gaffes must not be overlooked.

He added:

“Let us imagine him making such gaffes at meetings with world leaders. Nigeria would become the bu*tt of jokes across the world.

“Nigerians must note that the Bola Tinubu who served as governor from 1999 to 2007 is different from the Bola Tinubu of today. The Bola Tinubu of today lacks the capacity to lead a nation of 200 million people most of whom are living in abject poverty.

“It is really not about his age since many leaders across the world are also advanced in age. It is about his mien, his utterances and faux pas. These are things that can no longer be ignored.”

He added that on the surface, the constant gaffes of Tinubu might be funny, but added that it becomes all the more tragic because he is the presidential candidate of Nigeria's ruling party.

According to him, Nigerians have a right to demand that any aspirant to that office should be in the best state of health.

Mahdi Shehu questions Tinubu's state of health

On his part, Nigerian businessman, medical practitioner, and activist, Mahdi Shehu, questioned the state of health of Tinubu.

In a post on Twitter, Shehu wrote:

“This is a clear case of advance dementia, and he is being marketed as a presidential material. Nigerians must think wisely.”

Source: Legit.ng