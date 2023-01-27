Okorie Tochukwu Okoroafor, the chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ebonyi, has been suspended by the opposition party.

Okoroafor's suspension came on Friday, January 27, after the PDP's National Working Committee’s emergency meeting, Nigerian Tribune reports.

In a statement issued on Friday by Hon. Debo Ologunagba, National Publicity Secretary, the chairman was sacked following allegations of misconduct and anti-party activities on his part.

Ologunagba noted in the statement that the disciplinary measure was taken in line with sections 29 (2) (b) and 57(3) of the PDP's constitution (as amended in 2017).

The statement partly read:

“NWC has on behalf of the National Executive Committee (NEC) approved the suspension of Okorie Tochukwu Okoroafor with effect from today, Friday, January 27, 2023, over allegations of anti-party activities and violation of provisions of Section 58 (1) of the PDP Constitution (as amended in 2017).

“Consequently, Okorie Tochukwu Okoroafor has been referred to the Party’s appropriate Disciplinary Committee for further action.”

