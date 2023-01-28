The Osun state gubernatorial election tribunal has been rejected by Atiku Abubakar, the presidential bannerman of the Peoples Democratic Party

According to Atiku, the Saturday, July 16 gubernatorial election was freely and fairly conducted

He, however, pledged his support to Governor Ademola Adeleke while he undergoes his current ordeal

Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has downplayed the verdict of the Osun state gubernatorial election tribunal.

The Adamawa-born politician who reacted via a statement said the election was free and fair noting that the people of Osun voted massively for Governor Ademola Adeleke.

As reported by the Nigerian Tribune, Atiku's statement reads:

“On today’s verdict of the Election Petition Tribunal in Osun State, I stand in solidarity with the good people of Osun State who overwhelmingly voted for the Peoples Democratic Party and gave their mandate to His Excellency Governor Demola Adeleke.”

Atiku who has once been in the shoes of Governor Adeleke but in wholly different circumstances said the verdict of the tribunal is just one of the adversities one must face in attaining true democracy.

Osun tribunal verdict: Justice will prevail, says Atiku

He noted that the PDP and Governor Adeleke will have the last laugh and the people's mandate will be restored.

Atiku said:

“What has happened at the tribunal today is a phase in the struggle to liberate Osun State and I am sure that at the conclusion of the whole process, the people shall be victorious.

“I, therefore, call on the people of Osun to continue to have faith in their governor elected into office on the popular ballot.

“This light that has shone on Osun shall never go dim.”

Meanwhile, Atiku reiterated his undoubted support for the governor while stating that he will be with him till the end until his true democracy is restored in the state.

Atiku on the other hand will be looking to clinch victory at next month's presidential polls where he will do battle with youth's favourite, Peter Obi of the Labour Party and Bola Tinubu of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) whom many has tipped as the top favourite to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.

