The Osun Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Osogbo declared on Friday, Adegboyega Oyetola as the lawful winner of the July 16th, 2022 elections, having found ‘proof’ of over-voting.

With this verdict, Governor Ademola Adeleke has been sacked from office, and the development has generated mixed reactions in the polity

Meanwhile, the tribunal in a split document of two to one declared that INEC should withdraw the Certificate of Return issued to Adeleke and issue the same to former Governor Oyetola

Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke’s victory in the Saturday, July 16, 2022 election, was nullified by the state election tribunal on Friday, January 27th.

The tribunal had hinged its judgement on evidence of overvoting presented by the All Progressives Congress (APC) and subsequently, declared the former Governor, Gboyega Oyetola, the validly elected candidate.

The Osun Tribunal judgement on Friday

Interestingly this development has sparked mixed reactions in the polity with many suggesting what Adeleke should do and others noting its justice well served for Oyetola.

Reacting to the burning issue, a member of the National Executive Council of Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), who doubles as the NBA secretary, Bukuru branch in Plateau state, Barrister A.D. Rotimi George Esq., in a chat with Legit.ng on Friday, January 26th, revealed what Adeleke should do.

According to him, it is still unclear why the tribunal sacked Adeleke but the dancing governor has a right to appeal the judgement at the Court of Appeal.

He said;

"Today, 27th day of January, 2023; the Osun State Governorship Election Petition sitting in Osogbo has delivered its judgment by a 3 man panel Hon. Justice Tertsea Kume.

"In the judgment aforesaid, the Tribunal declared Gboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate as the winner of the Osun State Governorship elections held on 16th July, 2022; sacking Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

"At the time of this report, it is unclear the ratio decidendi of the tribunal’s judgment but it may not be unconnected with over voting and a possible challenge on the WAEC certificate of the PDP candidate."

What Adeleke can do

Meanwhile, Osun State Election Petition Tribunal sacked Davido's uncle Adeleke Ademola As Osun State Governor, declaring Adegboyega Oyetola as the authentic Governor but the legal practitioner is of the opinion that Adeleke Ademola can appeal the matter.

He however urged that the Nigerian government grant the judiciary its total independence at all levels to improve its efficiency and productivity.

Barrister Rotimi opined thus:

"Regardless of the pronouncement of the tribunal, what is certain is that Ademola Adeleke has a right of appeal to the Court of Appeal under section 241 of the constitution as an avenue to lawfully express his dissatisfaction towards the tribunal’s judgment.

"It states that; A party dissatisfied with the decision of a court or tribunal can appeal as of right to the Court of appeal within a stipulated period.

"Whichever way it goes, status quo ante bellum should be maintained by both parties pending the outcome of the decision of the appellate courts.

"The judiciary sure plays an integral role in our democracy and as such, this should serve as an avenue to call for the total independence of the judiciary in all levels to enhance their efficiency and productivity."

“Judicial Voodoo”: Powerful PDP Senator reacts as Tribunal sacks Adeleke as Osun Governor

Politician and human rights activist, Senator Shehu Sani reacted to the tribunal order which sacked Ademola Adeleke as the Governor of Osun State.

The Former Kaduna Central lawmaker, took to his Twitter page to share his opinion on the trending matter.

Sani, in his reaction on Friday, January 27th, described the tribunal judgement as a dangerous signal for the 2023 elections.

He tweeted:

"Osun state;a dangerous signal for the 2023 elections.A peoples mandate beheaded by Judicial voodoo."

