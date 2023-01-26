The camp of Atiku Abubakar, the PDP presidential candidate, has attacked Bola Tinubu of the APC, over his alleged blackmail of President Muhammadu Buhari

Kola Ologbondiyan, the spokesperson of the Atiku/Okowa PCC, said Tinubu's comment on the scarcity of fuel and naira redesign is a plot to distance himself from a process he was part of

The PDP then concluded that the APC candidate was only crying over his imminent defeat in the forthcoming poll, knowing that his life ambition is collapsed

FCT, Abuja - The Presidential Campaign Council of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has claimed that the lifelong ambition of Bola Tinubu to rule Nigeria has 'collapsed'.

Kola Ologbondiyan, the spokesperson of the Atiku/OKowa campaign organisation, in a statement, berated Tinubu, the presidential flagbearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for trying to blackmail President Muhammadu Buhari, Channels Television reported.

Atiku says Tinubu's life ambition is collapsed Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar

How Atiku responds to Tinubu's comment on fuel scarcity, naira redesign

The opposition then blamed the APC-led federal government for the rejection of Tinubu by Nigerians.

PDP claimed that a recent comment by Tinubu that the redesigned naira and trending fuel scarcity were plotted to scuttle his chances in the 2023 election was nothing but the shedding of crocodile tears ahead of his defeat in the coming election.

According to the council, Tinubu is benefited immensely from the fuel scarcity that Nigerians are suffering from but trying to cover up and resonate himself to win poor Nigerians' votes.

The PDP claimed that the APC candidate is criticizing the new naira redesign because the development frustrated his plan to buy votes and fund thugs to compromise the 2023 presidential election.

The statement reads in part:

“In any case, from the songs of lamentation of Asiwaju Tinubu, it is clear that his Presidential life ambition has collapsed,” the statement read.

